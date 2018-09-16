Phoenix Airport returning to normal operations after shutting down terminal for police investigation

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport officials have announced that operations are returning to normal after shutting down Terminal 4 “as a precaution” during a police investigation.

Officials shut down part of the Arizona airport and evacuated all passengers after someone called to report a suspicious, unattended rental car left in a curb lane at the airport.

The terminal closure caused flight delays and cancellations of 34 Southwest flights. Other carriers affected include American Airlines, Air Canada and British Airways.

Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson says a bomb squad was working to make sure the vehicle is not a danger before the terminal can be re-opened.

The vehicle was found about 7 a.m. Sunday on the upper deck of Terminal 4. Authorities are also trying to contact the person who last had the car.

An airport spokeswoman says three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal remain closed and the Sky Train has stopped dropping passengers at the terminal.

This story is still developing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.