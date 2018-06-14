Roller coaster riders thrown, rescued at Daytona Beach boardwalk after car derails

Two people have reportedly been injured and several riders were stranded after a ride malfunction caused roller coaster cars to derail at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The incident happened around 8:30 pm when a roller coaster went off the track. Daytona Beach Fire Department crews have arrived on the scene and are working to rescue riders from the cars.

Two riders were ejected and fell 25 feet to the ground, FOX35 reported.

According to officials, riders are still hanging from the ride.

There have been no reports of serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.