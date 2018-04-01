A Rhode Island nudist campground is seeking a lifeguard to save lives in the buff

Your dream summer job is hiring — if you like to work au naturel. A nudist campground in Rhode Island is looking for a new lifeguard.

Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds posted a notice on Facebook that they are hiring a non-surf certified lifeguard for a part-time position at its camp in Foster, Rhode Island.

The ideal applicant must have excellent communication skills, be good with children, and be OK with light pond maintenance, according to the job listing.

The 53-year-old camp is run by Jim Johnson, campground president, who says lifeguards are in short supply. “We don’t get a lot of response on it, but I know the state is hurting for lifeguards, too,” he told The Providence Journal.

He’s not concerned that the prospect of working around naked people all day would draw the wrong types of applicants, though. “It would be a pretty big commitment for somebody if they just want to come up and gawk,” he said.

The lifeguard is free to wear a swimsuit if they wish. However, the camp is a true nudist camp, meaning it’s not clothing-optional for campers.

Whether or not nudity is your thing, the campground is a beautiful place to work. Its 25 acres include not just swimming, but also hiking, volleyball, a sauna, and other fun things to do.

Lifeguards who are interested in the part-time position will need to be state-certified (specific certifications are listed on the job posting), be at least 18 years old, and would work 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and Monday holidays. The position pays $12-14 per hour. The camp is open from Memorial Day to Columbus Day in 2018, and lifeguards will be expected to work from May 26 to Sept. 3.

Think you have the right stuff to keep every nudist safe this summer? Applicants can set up an interview by calling the camp directly at 401-397-3007.