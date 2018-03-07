Sex shop may be opening in California airport

A “pop-up” sex shop may be coming to California’s San Francisco International Airport this month.

Nenna Joiner, owner of Oakland’s Feelmore Adult Gallery, is proposing the adult store as an outlet for guests who have “three of four hours to kill.”

“When people get into an airport, and the plane is delayed, you got three or four hours to kill,” Joiner reportedly told the San Francisco Chronicle. “You’re going to need something. Not just a power cord – not just a sandwich. You’re going to need a vibrator, a condom, lubricant.”

Joiner says the shop would be discreet and would oblige by the Transportation Safety Administration’s laws by not offering any banned item like ropes or handcuffs, ABC7 reported.

“We have already started to work to make sure that people wouldn’t be offended, through high-end vibrators that don’t look like vibrators, and that don’t have disparaging detail on the boxes,” Joiner told the Chronicle. “That (the products) support any person regardless of gender, sex, or color.”

Joiner is lobbying for one of two spaces available in SFO for March.

However, the small business may not be able to operate in the space – not because of morality, because of size.

According to airport regulations, prospective retailers must produce at least $250,000 in annual revenue to ensure “the retailer has a sufficient level of business activity and can operate in a high-volume airport environment,” airport marketing manager Grier Matthews said in a statement.

Joiner has reached out to the airport commission to lower the requirement to $150,000, but there has been no report that the airport has agreed to the reduction.

“It’s not to say I’m not looking for a handout, but it’s also looking for evening the playing field,” Joiner told KGO.

The San Francisco International Airport served a record 55.8 million passengers in 2017, according to a press release.