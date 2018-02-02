No men allowed on exotic wellness island in Finland

Ladies, if you’ve ever yearned to take a vacation from men, your dream has officially come true.



In July 2018, a networking group called SuperShe will open SuperShe Island, billed as an ultra-luxe, health-focused destination where female guests ─ and female guests only ─ are invited for retreats and casual stays.

The island sanctuary, which will be nestled off the coast of Finland in the Baltic Sea, was dreamt up by SuperShe founder Kristina Roth, who had taken several restorative vacations in Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., but left wishing for a space without men’s company. Their presence “seemed to mess with the relaxing vibes,” as the New York Post put it.

“When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick. The idea [at SuperShe island] is, hey, focus on yourself — don’t try to get your hormones up,” Roth told the Post in a recent interview.

The former consultant had originally planned to open the oasis in Turks and Caicos, but settled on Finland after (ironically) falling in love with a man from Finland. And although the women-only policy seems a bit exclusive, Roth says that she has no issue with males.

“I love men!” she exclaimed, adding that the notion of gentlemen SuperShe visitors in the future is certainly a possibility.

According to plan, the 8.4-acre island will feature 10 cabins with spa-esque amenities as well as yoga, meditation, cooking classes and fitness workouts. Costs are to be determined in the near future.

Though SuperShe members get first dibs on booking a trip to the scenic island, the general public can also apply to attend.

“I’d like to vet the person and see that they’re well-rounded and would fit in, but I don’t want to be elitist," Roth said.

