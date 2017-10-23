Delta flight to Cleveland makes emergency landing due to engine trouble

A Delta plane flying from Atlanta to Cleveland on Sunday morning had to make an emergency landing in Knoxville, Delta spokesperson Anthony Black confirmed to FOX 8 News.

Black said the plane experienced engine trouble, forcing it to divert to Knoxville .

The plane landed without incident and taxied to the gate on its own, Black said. None of the 139 passengers or six crew members were injured during the incident.

Another plane was sent to pick up the passengers and bring them to Cleveland. It landed in Cleveland about three hours later than its original arrival time.

Shaken passengers spoke to Fox 8.

"When I saw the stewardesses looking at emergency manuals, I knew it was pretty serious," said Greg Mosko, a passenger.

"I just knew there was something wrong with the engine, that's all I knew," said passenger, Tracy Mettler, who was trying to speak through her tears.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennessee Network Sports Columnist Joe Rexrode was aboard the plane on his way to cover Sunday's matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. Rexrode told the newspaper that the engine trouble began around 15 or 20 minutes after the plane had taken off in Atlanta and that the smell of burning oil was overwhelming in the cabin.

He later tweeted, "Just want to thank God right now. Flight from Atlanta to Cleveland blew an engine. Emergency landing in Knoxville. That was scary."