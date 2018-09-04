New iPad Pro 2018 - everything we know about the iPad X release date, specs, features and price revealed

Apple rumors are swirling – and the suggestion is that we're about to see a brand new iPad Pro, or perhaps an iPad X.

We've trawled the internet in search of the latest iPad news and leaks ahead of Apple's big September event.

Every September, Apple hosts a major event in California to reveal new iPhones.

But the company also uses the occasion to refresh other product lines, including the iPad series of tablets.

Apple already revamped its entry-level iPad earlier this year, with a cheap new $329 model.

That leaves the pricier iPad Pro range in need of an update.

