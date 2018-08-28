Expand / Collapse search
Nintendo launching Switch game starter packs Sept. 28

First look: New 'Nintendo Switch'

Fox Gamer: Hands-on with Nintendo's newest console system the 'Nintendo Switch' and how they are looking to change the way people game

No video game should require a guide to play it, but with the amount of content games now contain it's easy to miss things and a guide can help. Clearly, Nintendo has realized this and turned it into a opportunity to sell some of its most successful games to a few more people on Switch.

With that in mind, on Sept. 28 we'll see the release of three Switch game Starter Packs from Nintendo. As Siliconera reports, each one bundles together a physical copy of a Switch game with a printed game guide and packages it in a cardboard sleeve. The three Starter Packs on offer will be for Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 2.

It's a clever move by Nintendo to not only re-highlight some of the older, most successful games on the Switch, but also to keep the price of buying them high. The Start Packs will each cost $59.99, with the addition of the game guide and sleeve not costing Nintendo that much to produce meaning a healthy profit margin remains while the value proposition to consumers goes up.

Parents will surely appreciate the Starter Packs this Christmas if they have younger children they intend to buy a Switch for. They can keep the guide handy for when their kids inevitably get stuck (or to impress their children by knowing what to do after a quick, secret read).

If you already purchased these games, then there's really no reason to pay for them again to just get the guide. In fact, if you bought Breath of the Wild Explorer's Edition you already have the Explorer's Guide this new pack includes. The same may also be true of Splatoon 2, which has bundled its Strategy Guide before. It's also worth pointing out guides for Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 2 are all available separately already.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.