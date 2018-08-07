Facebook nixes Farrakhan video opposing interracial marriage after outcry

A video of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan railing against interracial marriage was removed from his official Facebook page Tuesday after The Daily Caller published an article spotlighting the offensive clip.

In the November 2016 video, according to The Daily Caller, Farrakhan said black Americans were being "mongrelized" by interracial marriage, which he blamed on "the enemy" in Hollywood.

A Facebook spokeswoman told Fox News the company initially allowed the video to remain posted because it wasn't clear how Farrakhan was using the word "mongrelized." However, she said a second review determined that he was using the word to attack people.

The video was pulled sometime after The Daily Caller article was published.

According to Facebook's policy regarding hate speech, objectionable content falls into three tiers. Tier 1 attacks include "[d]ehumanizing speech or imagery including ... [r]eference or comparison to animals that are culturally perceived as intellectually or physically inferior." The pulled Farrakhan video appears to have violated that guideline.

Farrakhan has a history of promoting anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media with minimal consequences. In other videos which remain posted to Facebook, he claimed that Jewish people controlled the United States government and were using marijuana to "feminize" and "kill Black men."

In June, Twitter took away Farrakhan's verified status after he posted a video in which he ranted about "the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan."

Major tech companies' policies for dealing with offensive content have been under scrutiny this week after Facebook, Apple, YouTube, and Spotify removed pages belonging to Infowars host Alex Jones. Facebook also suspended Jones' account for 30 days citing repeated violations of the company's community standards against hate speech that "attacks or dehumanizes others," according to a statement released Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.