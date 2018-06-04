Apple WWDC: Apple unveils Memoji, new privacy features as part of iOS 12

During a keynote at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple took the wraps off several new products, including updates to its various operating systems.



Developers came from 77 countries, CEO Tim Cook said, while adding that there are over 20 million Apple developers around the world. "That's more than ever before," Cook said.

Cook noted there are over 500 million weekly visitors to the App Store, with developers having surpassed $100 billion in earnings, which Cook said will happen later this week.

IPHONE BATTERY DEAD AGAIN? 7 SURPRISING WAYS YOU'RE DRAINING POWER

"Apple changing the world and making it a better place is what it's all about for us," Cook said. "We aim to put the customer at the center of everything we do."

iOS 12

Craig Federighi introduced the new version of iOS, iOS 12, which will include new features such as updated augmented reality.

Demonstrating the technology, Apple had Lego on stage showing off one of its creator sets. The set comes to life when viewed with an iOS device (an iPad was used for the demo), including turn it into a video game, adding characters with missions.

Apple worked with Pixar to create a new file format for AR, known as USDZ, that lets you place 3-D objects into the real-world in a faster and smoother way. They also unveiled a new AR-focused app, Measure, which measures real-world objects such as a suitcase. In the camera app, you can tap a feature that automatically measures the object as well.

Federigh also introduced ARKit 2, Apple's AR platform, which it calls "the world's largest AR platform by far." As part of ARKIt 2, Apple added new features including improved face tracking, realistic rendering, 3-D object detection and shared experiences.

More than half of Apple's customers upgraded to iOS 11 in seven weeks; Federighi added that 81 percent of the devices that run iOS run iOS 11. For comparison purposes, just 6 percent of all Android devices run the latest version of Android.

iOS 12 will be available on the same range of devices as iOS 11, ranging from those built in 2013 to present. That's a change from previous years when the newest version of iOS would only be available on the previous few years worth of devices.

Photos also got an update, with search suggestions, improved photo recognition, indexing by time and place and a new For You tab, including photos you took on a certain day, the ability to add a new photo effect on a picture and the ability to share photos with people you might want to share them with, based off Apple's photo recognition technology, using end-to-end encryption and machine learning technology.

Though Siri has over 10 billion requests per month, it's received criticism for falling behind the competition. Apple is trying to change that, by letting more apps use Siri using a new feature called "ShortKits," which lets you have quick actions initiated by Siri. Users can also create their own short cuts using a new Shortcuts app, which lets users do things like automatically order a coffee or let someone know they are running late for a meeting.

Several of Apple's home-grown apps got updates, including Apple News and Apple Books, the new version of iBooks.

Apple News also received updates, including a new "Browse" tab and a new sidebar on the iPad. The Stocks app, which got a redesign, will now have news integration. The Stocks app is also coming to iPad to take advantage of the bigger screen.

Formerly known as iBooks, the new Apple Books app will be redesigned and get a new "reading now" feature that shows where you last left off. CarPlay also got an update to include third-party navigation apps.

As part of iOS 12, Do Not Disturb mode will include a new "Do not disturb during bedtime" that hides your notifications which can be tapped in the morning and turned back on. There's also a new feature that groups notifications from the sender, such as from iMessage, Twitter or a Calender notification.

As part of iOS 12, Apple introduced a new Screen Time feature, that shows you how much you use your phone, on what apps you are spending the most time in and detailed reports to understand how you are spending your time. Users can also set time limits for apps and when time is up, they are notified.

Parents can also set limits, using "Allowances" to allow their children to have certain amounts of time spent on their devices.

Animoji got an update as well, letting users stick their tongues out and new versions, including Ghost, Koala, Tiger and T. rex. Users can also create their own emoji using a new feature known as Memoji, which users can design an emoji to look how they want.

FaceTime will also now let you FaceTime multiple people, up to 32 people at once.

This story is developing...

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia