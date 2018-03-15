Snapchat apologizes for 'slap Rihanna' or 'punch Chris Brown' ad

Snapchat apologized this week after users slammed the social media platform for its “tone deaf” ad asking users if they would rather “snap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.”

The ad — posted for the “Would You Rather” game on Snapchat and only visible to U.S. users — seemed to reference the 2009 assault involving the two singers. Brown was convicted for attacking Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, the night before the 2009 Grammys. Rihanna was left with visible contusions and bruises on her face.

Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community labor after pleading guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats.

Several Snapchat users were outraged about the ad that made “light of domestic violence.” One person called it “extremely tone deaf,” while others called in “disgusting” and “disrespectful.” The ad even captured former first daughter Chelsea Clinton’s attention on Twitter.

“Just awful. Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this. Thank you Brittany for calling this out,” Clinton tweeted.

Snapchat said in a statement to BBC’s Newsbeat the ad was published “in error” and has been removed.

"The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware,” Snapchat’s statement said.

"We are sorry that this happened.”

Snapchat’s advertising policy states that all ads are reviewed and approved before going live on the app. Ads that include “shocking, sensational or disrespectful content” are banned.