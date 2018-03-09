Toddler locks mom out of her iPhone for 47 years

A two-year-old in China has locked his mom out of her iPhone for 47 years, according to news reports.

Citing the website Kankanews.com, the South China Morning Post reported that the toddler in Shanghai locked his mother’s iPhone for 25 million minutes after he repeatedly entered the wrong passcode on the device.

IS A BIGGER IPHONE X COMING IN 2018?

Each time the wrong passcode was entered, the phone was locked for additional periods of time, according to the report.

The mother had given her child the phone to watch educational videos. It's not clear which type of iPhone has been locked.

IPHONE IS TOO ADDICTIVE, STANFORD STUDENTS SAY

The woman, who was identified only by her family name of Lu, was reportedly given the option of a factory reset on the phone, which would erase all its data, or waiting for the phone to unlock.

She has waited for two months in the hope that the problem would rectify itself, the report said, but to no avail.

12 TEXTING TIPS YOU DIDN'T KNOW THE IPHONE COULD DO

“I couldn’t really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father’s mistake,” the unfortunate iPhone user is quoted as saying.

China is a key market for Apple. The tech giant’s revenue for Greater China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan, was $17.96 billion during its recent fiscal first-quarter results, an 11 percent hike on the prior year’s quarter. Greater China accounted for 20.3 percent of Apple’s total first-quarter revenue.

IPHONE X LONG-TERM REVIEW: A BIT OF A LOVE-HATE RELATIONSHIP

The locked phone is just the latest bizarre iPhone story to come out of China.

Earlier this year, a video surfaced that showed an iPhone battery bursting into flames after a man bit into it in an electronics store in China.