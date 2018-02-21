17-year-old girl electrocuted as her headphones 'melted in her ears'

A student was electrocuted while using her charging mobile phone as the headphones "melted in her ears."

Luiza Pinheiro, from Riacho Frio in Brazil, was rushed to a hospital but doctors were unable to save her life.

A relative found the 17-year-old's lifeless body on the floor of her home at about 5pm on Sunday afternoon.

They said she was unconscious and her phone, which was plugged into a charger, had been destroyed by a "huge electric charge". It has not yet been established exactly how the teenager was electrocuted.

A hospital spokesman told local media: "The girl's grandmother told the doctor that they found her granddaughter unconscious, lying on the floor and with headphones in her ears.

"They said they believe that the young woman had an electric shock because the cell phone was charging and the phone was melted."

He added: "It is stated in the medical record that the girl was admitted to the hospital one hour after the electric shock.

"The relatives said that the girl had received a shock, but the causes of death will still be confirmed."

It was not raining at the time of the accident but there was a lightning storm, he said.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.