Why President Trump won't ever get kicked off Twitter

Despite repeated cries and protests that it should remove President Donald Trump from its service, Twitter has said that it would not remove a world leader because it "would hide important information people should be able to see and debate."

In a blog post on Friday, the Jack Dorsey-led company said it views the tweets from world leaders as something people should debate, while adding it would not silence them even if they were to be removed from the platform.

"Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate," Twitter wrote in the post. "It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

The company added that it was making its stance known due to the recent discussion about how world leaders (though Trump is not specifically mentioned by name) use the platform.

There has been a recent upswing in calls for Trump to be removed from Twitter after he responded to comments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un that he possessed a button on his desk that could launch nuclear weapons.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'" Trump wrote in a tweet. "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Twitter added it does review tweets by world leaders "within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly." Twitter, which has struggled to grow its user base, said that "No one person's account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."



