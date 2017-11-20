5 best Black Friday big-screen 4K TV deals

While everyone wants the best Black Friday bang-for-the-buck price, the deals are so prolific that it’s hard to know what the best ones are.

Fox News asked DealNews, a comparison shopping website, for recommendations on the best 4K TV deals. Most of the deals go live on November 23, according to DealNews.

Black Friday big-screen 4K TV deals are hotter than ever this year. Here are some of the best so far.

Sharp 50" 4K LED LCD Smart Roku UHD TV

Currently priced at $399, Best Buy will have this 50-inch set available for $179.99 on Black Friday.

“We predicted that we'd see 50 [inch] 4K doorbusters for $210 [but] we certainly didn't expect to see TVs of this size to come in below $200 — and with Smart TV capabilities no less,” DealNews' director of content marketing Lindsay Sakraida told Fox News.

“The only caveat to this deal is that it's only available in-store. Get to your local Best Buy early if you want it,” Sakraida added.

Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED LCD Smart TV with $150 “Kohl's Cash”

Typical priced as high as $700, this deal will cost a lot less, when taking into account the Kohl's cash.

“At a net price of only $350 when you factor in the Kohl's Cash, this 55 [inch] Samsung set is well below our predicted price of $500 for name-brand 4K TVs. That's even more remarkable when you consider it's a set with HDR and Smart TV capabilities,” Sakraida said.

LG 49" 4K LED LCD UHD Smart TV with $120 Kohl's Cash

Currently priced around $400 on LG’s website, Kohl's will have this for much cheaper on Black Friday.

“At a net price of only $280 when you factor in the Kohl's Cash…this price is below what we expect to see for 1080p sets of the same size,” according to Sakraida.

LG 65" 4K HDR LED LCD Smart TV with $200 Dell Gift Card

Typically priced about $1,000 on LG’s website, the price will drop significantly on Black Friday.

“The $600 net price on this LG 65UJ6300 bests the deal we saw last month by $50. It's also decidedly better than the $970 average price we're expecting to see for name-brand 65" 4K TVs, even without the gift card,” according to Sakraida.

Sony - 60" LED - 2160p - Smart - 4K Ultra HD TV at Best Buy

Currently selling for $1,000 at Best Buy, this 60-inch set will cost just $600 on Black Friday.

Other deals

In addition to the deals above, also noteworthy is LG's across-the-board price cuts on OLED TVs.

Beginning Sunday, November 19 through Cyber Monday, November 27, all 10 LG OLED 2017 models be available at a special Black Friday price for a limited time.

For example, the LG OLED TV B7A Series 55-inch model 55B7A, will be on sale for $1,499 (regularly $2,299) and the 65-inch model 65B7A, will be discounted to $2,299, down from $3,299.