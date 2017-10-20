Will you be able to get an iPhone X at launch?

Apple's iPhone X might be difficult to find on store shelves when it launches in just a couple short weeks.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a note to investors on Friday (Oct. 20) that Apple will only have between 2 million and 3 million iPhone X units available in time for the smartphone's Nov. 3 launch. He believes that by the end of the fourth quarter, Apple's total available iPhone X units will top 25 million to 30 million units, down from a previous estimate of 30 million to 35 million, according to MacRumors, which earlier reported on his predictions.

Apple's iPhone X was announced at the company's iPhone press event last month alongside the iPhone 8. Since its unveiling, the iPhone X has become a hot topic, with consumers even ignoring the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that launched last month in anticipation of the iPhone X's release.

That lack of demand for the iPhone 8 and widespread demand for the iPhone X might prove to be a problem for Apple. While customers are excited about the prospect of getting an iPhone X, Apple is also having trouble with manufacturing.

In his note to investors, Kuo shed more light on those woes, saying that Apple initially faced problems with a complex circuit board inside the iPhone X and supply chain partner Murata failing to keep pace. After that, Apple had manufacturing problems related to its iPhone X's rear-facing camera, as well as the sensor that will be used to power its Face ID facial scanner.

All of that forced Kuo to reduce his shipment estimates.

However, Kuo also said that the "worst is behind us," according to MacRumors, and he believes Apple is now producing iPhone X units at a much more rapid clip.

But that doesn't mean you'll have a great chance of actually getting an iPhone X. And chances are, supply will be constrained for quite some time.

So, when pre-orders go online next Friday, be ready to act quickly. Apple's iPhone X units will be going fast.