Artificial intelligence is writing the next 'Game of Thrones' book

Winter is kind of here.

“Game of Thrones” fans have grown so impatient for George R.R. Martin to finish the next “A Song of Ice And Fire” book – the series that the HBO show is based on – that an artificial intelligence system just wrote the beginning of the sixth book.

Zack Thoutt, a “GoT” fan and software engineer, created a type of AI, known as a recurrent neural network. Thoutt fed the machine all 5,376 pages of the five current books and it generated predictions on what will happen next.

While the AI’s effort is definitely not a Martin novel, the sentences are mostly easy to understand and the predictions reportedly align with some popular fan theories. The machine also started each chapter with a character’s name, just as Martin does.

“It’s obviously not perfect,” Thoutt told Motherboard. “It isn’t building a long-term story and the grammar isn’t perfect. But the network is able to learn the basics of the English language and structure of George R.R. Martin’s style on its own.”

Thoutt added that Martin’s made up words and locations made it that much more difficult for the AI to figure out. The AI also wasn’t able to realize that some characters had died and continued on with their storyline. You can read The first five chapters of the project on GitHub.

So far, the series consists of “A Game of Thrones” (1996,) “A Clash of Kings” (1998,) “A Storm of Swords” (2000,) “A Feast for Crows” (2005) and “A Dance With Dragons” (2011.)

“The Winds of Winter” is expected to be the next book but no one, not even Martin, knows when it will be finished. The last time he commented on it was in July and mentioned he was still working on it.

“I am still months away (how many? good question,)” Martin wrote in a post on his live journal. “I still have good days and bad days and that’s all I care to say.”

The final, six-episode season of “GoT” won’t air until spring 2019.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.