Microsoft has stopped selling the original Xbox One

Last week, Microsoft claimed the Xbox One X is the "fastest selling Xbox pre-order ever" without giving out any actual numbers. But it also did something else quietly: Microsoft stopped selling the original Xbox One.

According to Kotaku, as of Friday brand new original Xbox One consoles were no longer available direct from Microsoft via its online store. 500GB refurbished models are still listed, but the stock of new machines has been depleted. So from now on, your only option is the Xbox One S or forthcoming Xbox One X.

This isn't a bad thing. The Xbox One S is, and always has been the better option. It's 40 percent smaller, supports vertical orientation using a stand, and the power supply is integrated into the console rather than being a separate brick to hide behind your TV cabinet. There's also the addition of native support for video output at 4K, support for HDR, and 1080p to 4K game upscaling.

It made sense for Microsoft to sell the stock it had left of the Xbox One, with manufacturing of the original console ending a few months ago. But if you're on the market for an Xbox One, the One S is the sweet spot right now. Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition pre-orders are all gone, and it's still a few months wait for the November 7 release.

With the hardware situation sorted out and two core models to focus on, Microsoft can turn its full attention to games, of which the Xbox One desperately needs some hits and exclusives. Unfortunately, one of those potential hits, Crackdown 3, has been delayed yet again until next year. Microsoft will be hoping the Xbox One X release and upgraded game experiences it offers are the key to it having a good holiday season this year.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.