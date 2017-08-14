GoDaddy expels white supremacist site Daily Stormer after article on Charlottesville victim

GoDaddy has given white supremacist site Daily Stormer 24 hours to find a new domain provider after an online post disparaging Heather Heyer, who was killed during protests in Charlottesville Saturday.

Heyer was killed when police say a man plowed his car into a group of demonstrators protesting a white nationalist rally.

In a tweet on Sunday, Amy Siskind, president and co-founder of the female advocacy group New Agenda, called GoDaddy’s attention to the Daily Stormer post disparaging Heyer. Siskind also urged her followers to retweet if they think the post should be taken down and banned. Her tweet has been retweeted 6,500 times.

In a tweeted response to Siskind, GoDaddy said that it is expelling Daily Stormer from its Web hosting service.

“We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,” explained GoDaddy.

GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race tells the New York Daily News that the Daily Stormer violated its terms of service by labeling the 32-year-old Heyer "fat" and "childless."

The company told Fox News that if no action is taken by Daily Stormer after 24 hours, GoDaddy will cancel the service. "Given their latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service," it said, in an emailed statement.

A post on the Daily Stormer’s site claims that it has been taken over by hacking collective Anonymous. “This site is now under the control of Anonymous,” the post reads. “We have taken this site in the name of Heather Heyer a victim of white supremacist terrorism.”

However, the @AnonyInfo twitter account, which claims to be linked to Anonymous, said that it could not confirm that the Daily Stormer site was hacked. “Remain cautious,” it added.

The @YourAnonNews account tweeted a similar note on Monday. “We have no confirmation that "Anonymous" is involved yet. Looks more like a DS stunt. Wonder if they are having issues finding a new host,” it tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.