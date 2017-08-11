iPhone 8 rumors swirl ahead of eagerly-anticipated launch

Here are the latest rumors swirling around the launch of Apple’s eagerly-anticipated iPhone 8.

“After months of rumors and speculation, we finally have it,” said Apple rumor site, MacRumors in a video posted on August 11.

The Apple-focused website said it’s a “physical model of what the iPhone 8 will most likely look like. It’s not a direct clone from Apple but it’s the closest we have to the real phone."

Typically, these "dummy" models that are circulating are used by case manufacturers to allow them to design accessories before the official release.

And many of the new videos showing up on YouTube this week depict an iPhone 8 with an edge-to-edge display and small notch at the top, as rumors claimed to have confirmed last week.

That notch is speculated to integrate the front camera and sensors for handling face recognition. If accurate, the latter is a first for Apple.

The MacRumors video also does a size comparison which shows the iPhone 8 a little bigger than the iPhone 7, but smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus. That’s significant because the next iPhone's screen is expected to be larger than the current 5.5-inch display on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Stainless steel and colors

Several of these videos, including one cited by Apple enthusiast site AppleInsider, also show a stainless steel frame around the edges and the vertical dual camera on the back. This would be a departure from the horizontal dual camera on the iPhone 7.

And what about those iPhone 8 colors? Most of the more recent reports claim there will be three colors: a copper-gold, silver, and black.

Timing



Another important piece of iPhone 8 news that emerged this week is a report from KGI Securities analyst Ming Ci-Kuo, by way of 9to5Mac. Kuo expects Apple to announce all three new iPhones in September at the same time.

The 4.7-inch iPhone and 5.5-inch iPhone, with conventional liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and the more radical 5.8-inch iPhone with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, will reportedly launch at the same time.

However, the OLED iPhone will only be available in limited volume, the report added.