OKCupid no longer shows who visited your profile

Heads up, daters. OKCupid is quietly doing away with a major feature: the ability to see who has visited your profile.

This could be a good or bad thing, depending on your point of view. On the one hand, you can now creep on people—perhaps a colleague or a former flame you spot on the service—without them finding out. On the other hand, however, if you spot a hottie you're interested in, you'll no longer be able to get their attention by simply visiting their profile a couple times, meaning you might be forced to make the first move.

OKCupid has not formally announced this change on its blog, but has started to notify users about it via email, according to a post on Reddit.

"It might be nice to see that your profile is getting some action, but when you really think about it—a person who visits your profile and chooses not to follow up with a like or message probably (read: definitely) isn't worth your time," the company wrote in the message. "We've removed visitors because it's the people who see your profile and like it that deserve your attention."

Keep in mind that you can only see a full list of everyone who has "liked" you if you have an "A-list" OKCupid account, which, according to Ars Technica, will set you back $19.95 a month or $59.70 for six months. If you're using the free version of OKCupid, you can only see if a person likes you when you, too, press "like" on them, aka when it's a mutual match.

OKCupid in its email goes on to say that "without Visitors, you can now connect with even more people because you don't have to feel shy about showing up as a Visitor – and neither do they."

"We don't want any more missed connections, so Visitors are gone," the company wrote. "Enjoy some awkward-free profile perusal today."

