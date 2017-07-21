Birth of 'demon goat' terrifies town; police are called

An alarming picture of a baby goat born with a ‘demonic’ face is generating plenty of buzz.

Metro reports that the kid, which was born in San Luis province, Argentina, had protruding eyes and a flat face. It was stillborn on July 19.

AMAZING PICTURE SHOWS THE MOMENT FISHERMAN FOUND A MOLE INSIDE THE MOUTH OF A LIVE BASS

Owner Gladys Oviedo was stunned when she saw the dead animal. "The rest of the baby is normal, it only has deformations in the head. It is unusual what happened," she said, according to Metro.

Argentine website La Voz reports that local police, after hearing rumors of a malformed animal, went to investigate, where they found Oviedo holding the kid.

UNUSUAL BLUE CRAB CAUGHT IN THE CHESAPEAKE BAY

Unusual animal sights always garner plenty of attention. A New Hampshire lobsterman, for example, recently caught a rare blue lobster.

Last month a woman in Virginia pulled a blue crab with two oysters growing on its shell from the waters of Chesapeake Bay.