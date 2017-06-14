100-year-old shipwreck of found off California coast

One hundred years after the Coast Guard Cutter McCulloch collided with another ship and sank, it has been found.

The ship, which hit a passenger ship and sank near the Southern California coast on June 13, 1917, has been recovered by the US Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The ship, which was based in San Francisco, was the largest cutter ever built and had a 20-year career before colliding with a steamship carrying more than 400 passengers.

The Cutter McCulloch's entire crew was rescued, though one member later died from his injuries. "The men and women who crew our newest cutters are inspired by the exploits of great ships and courageous crews like the McCulloch," said Todd Sokalzuk, commander of the 11th Coast Guard district in a statement to CNN.

Though the Cutter McCulloch has been found, there are no plans to remove it from its watery grave, officials said.