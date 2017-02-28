Mysterious 'ghost man' appears in teen's selfie

A recent birthday fishing trip yielded more than a record-breaking catch for the birthday boy, after what some are calling a “ghost man” turned up in a selfie.

Georgia mother Jessica Ogletree took to Facebook to tell the story. Ogletree wrote that her 13-year-old daughter Haley and son Kolton were on a fishing trip with their grandparents in Tifton, GA when the unexpected guest showed up in one of Haley's selfies.

While her brother is seen in the background wearing a green shirt, the man appearing to the right of him caused quite a stir for the family and social media has followed suit. “Ya'll this gentleman was NOT with them today and there was no one else at these back ponds where they were fishing,” wrote Ogletree, who added that her daughter spotted the mysterious “ghost man” when she was going back through the pictures later on.

Although her daughter “freaked out,” according to FOX 46, Ogletree was excited about the unexpected visitor. "I personally think it's pretty cool because today is Kolton's birthday and he caught the biggest fish he's ever caught! It looks like the man is happy for him," wrote Ogletree.

Stories involving so-called “ghost selfies” emerge from time to time. And when they do, they generate plenty of buzz. Ogletree’s post is not exception. As of this article's publishing, the post has been shared over 3,000 times and received over 1,100 comments.