Nokia's iconic 3310 phone may make a surprise return

A classic cellphone from another age could be coming back.

You might remember the Nokia 3310, a simple phone known for its toughness and stellar battery life. A “dumb” phone by today’s standards, it certainly couldn’t do things we take for granted today, like check your email or surf the web. But this throwback is supposedly being re-released by HMD Global, which now has the rights to make Nokia phones.

Evan Blass, a reporter for VentureBeat, wrote that the phone (and three other models) will be released at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Feb. 26. It will reportedly cost around $62 and be positioned for the European market.

NEW PHONE DESIGNED TO BE USED 'AS LITTLE AS POSSIBLE'

The Nokia 3310 hit the market in 2000, and had games like Snake II on it— a far cry from "Pokemon GO," but still beloved.

The phone may be of interest to people who want a second handset, and in fact, it wouldn’t be the only phone marketed that way: a modern device called the “Light Phone” costs $150 and does one thing: make calls.

HMD Global did not reply to an email from Fox News seeking comment about the rumor.