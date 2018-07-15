Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns at age 35

Ray Emery, a talented and mercurial goaltender who played for four NHL teams over 11 seasons, drowned early Sunday while swimming at a yacht club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He was 35.

Hamilton Police tweeted that Emery's body was recovered from the city's harbor shortly before 3 p.m., near where he was last seen approximately nine hours earlier. The Hamilton Spectator reported that Emery was with a group of people on a friend's boat when they decided to jump in the water.

"They went out for a swim and unfortunately he did not emerge after diving in," Hamilton Police Inspector Martin Schulenberg told the Spectator. "Unfortunately, our efforts on the water and in the area just around the piers were met with negative results."

Figures around the NHL were quick to react. One of Emery's former teammates, James van Riemsdyk, tweeted: "So sad to hear the tragic news about Ray Emery- was a great teammate and person." Another former teammate, Scott Hartnell, chimed in, "So sad to hear the news of Ray Emery. You will be missed bro!"

Emery's last professional team, Germany's Adler Mannheim, tweeted, "RIP, Razer!!", a reference to his nickname.

A Hamilton native, Emery was drafted by the Ottawa Senators with the 99th overall pick in 2001. In 2006-07, he led the Senators to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance, winning 33 of the 58 regular season games he started while posting a .918 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average.

But the most memorable moment from that season is Emery's fight against Buffalo Sabres goalie Martin Biron, a scrap that earned him 22 penalty minutes -- including not one, but two five-minute majors for fighting.

Emery struggled to control his temper and his career was marked by several confrontations with teammates and coaches. The Senators waived Emery after the 2007-08 season and the rest of his tenure proved to be a journeyman's existence that included stops in Russia, Philadelphia, Anaheim, Chicago, Philadelphia again and Germany. He also played stints for minor-league teams in Syracuse, N.Y.; Ontario, Calif.; Glens Falls, N.Y.; Binghamton, N.Y.; and Toronto.

There were moments of glory: Emery got his name on the Stanley Cup in 2013 as a member of the champion Chicago Blackhawks. In that lockout-shortened season, Emery went an astonishing 17-1 and set a record for the most consecutive wins by a goaltender to start a season (13).

This past September, Emery was arrested and accused of assaulting his ex-fiancee, singer Keshia Chante, over three months between July and September 2016. Emery was released on bail and it was not immediately clear how the matter was resolved.

The cause of Emery's drowning is under investigation.