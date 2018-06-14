Ex-Yankees pitcher holds two mailbox thieves at gunpoint: cops

An ex-Yankees pitcher held two alleged mailbox thieves at gunpoint outside a neighbor's home in Macon, Georgia Wednesday afternoon, The Telegraph reported.

Kevin Brown, 53, who retired from Major League Baseball in 2005, reportedly told police he had heard neighbor’s complaints about stolen mail and decided to take action.

Brown hid in his neighbor’s yard while waiting for the supposed thieves to strike again, he later told police, the report said.

When police arrived at the residence, they found Brown holding a 15-year-old and a man at gunpoint, The Telegraph reported. Brown told police he had caught them rummaging through the neighbor's mail.

The mailbox was reportedly left open.

Both of the suspects were arrested. Authorities interviewed the older man late Wednesday, the paper reported. It is unclear what charges the alleged perpetrators face. Additional information is not known at this time.

In addition to the Yankees, Brown has played for the Rangers, Orioles, Marlins, Padres, and Dogers throughout his 19-year career in the majors.