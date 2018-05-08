Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna arrested over reported domestic assault

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was arrested and charged with assault on Tuesday, officials confirmed to Fox News.

Osuna, 23, is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 18, Toronto Police Service spokesperson Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

No details on the incident involving the pitcher were released by police, but the charge is related to a domestic incident, the Toronto Sun reported, citing police sources.

In a statement to the Canadian Press, Major League Baseball said the league "takes all allegations of this nature very seriously."

“We are investigating the circumstances in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy," the statement said.

In his 15 appearances for the Jays this season, Osuna has a 2.93 earned run average and nine saves.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand on Tuesday against Seattle.