Panthers recall forward Curtis Valk from Springfield Thunderbirds

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Monday that the club has recalled forward Curtis Valk from Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Valk, 24, leads Springfield with 15 points (6-9-15) over 16 games this season. His 15 points tie him for eighth in the AHL for points. He has appeared in 104 career AHL games, recording 67 points (24-43-67).

Undrafted, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, signed an entry-level contract with Florida on July 1, 2017.

Valk appeared in 270 games (2009-10 to 2013-14) with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) registering 255 points (125-130-255). He posted back-to-back 90-point seasons in 2012-13 (46-45-91) and 2013-14 (47-45-92).

