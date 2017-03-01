NCAA baseball players suspended for playing fantasy football

Two baseball players at the University of Richmond in Virginia are among five who have been suspended because they violated NCAA rules by playing fantasy football.

ADRIAN PETERSON SET TO BECOME NFL FREE AGENT

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, right-hander Keenan Bartlett, a junior, and senior infielder/designated hitter Kurtis Brown, haven’t played for the Spiders.

The five players remain suspended as the school waits for the NCAA to address their status. Two sources told the Times-Dispatch they were involved in fantasy football, an NCAA rules violation. The players’ fantasy football activity was reported directly to the NCAA, which contacted UR, the sources said.

NCAA rules state:

“You are not eligible to compete if you knowingly participate in any sports wagering activity that involves intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics, through a bookmaker, a parlay card or any other method employed by organized gambling. Examples of sports wagering include, but are not limited to, the use of a bookmaker or parlay card; Internet sports wagering; auctions in which bids are placed on teams, individuals or contests; and pools or fantasy leagues in which an entry fee is required.”