Buyer pulls out of home sale after discovering its porn past
This home’s seen its fair share of happy endings — but not for the person who was about to buy it.
In Paradise Valley, Ariz., a woman named Linda Fein had just made a $1.8 million offer on a four-bedroom, 4,172-square-foot home spread across a 1.3-acre lot — until she pulled out of the deal after discovering its past in the porn industry.
Indeed, the property had been utilized as the set of Wifey’s World, a porn site founded in 1998 and operated by a couple named Kevin and Sandra Otterson — the owners of the home — according to the Arizona Republic.
“At that price point, I figured there might be some courtesy to the buyer,” Fein told the Republic. “I just can’t make Thanksgiving dinner on counters where a porn star has been lounging around.”
The home’s listing agent told Fein the owners were in the “entertainment industry.” That tidbit led her to the shocking discovery.