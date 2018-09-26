CNN reporter Jim Acosta prompts Trump to call on 'female reporter' at New York press conference

CNN reporter Jim Acosta asked President Trump whether “one of our female colleagues” could be called after he questioned the president at a Wednesday press conference in New York City, prompting Trump to question Acosta's protocol request.

"What does he mean by that," Trump questioned.

In a series of crosstalk, during which Trump asked him to “explain,” Acosta said he thought “it would be great if a female reporter would ask you a question about this issue.”

The president replied: “I wouldn’t mind that at all, no. Wouldn't make any difference to me."

The exchange occurred while the president held a news conference and was asked a number of questions regarding Thursday’s highly anticipated Capitol Hill hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who’s accused him of sexual assault.

