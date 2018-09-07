Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

Omarosa plans another tape release next week: report

Amy Lieu
By | Fox News
close
In a revealing clip released by CBS, while talking on "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition," Omarosa claims that she was shunned by White House officials because she is a black woman. She also spoke out about a potential tell-all book and what she really thinks of Trump's tweeting. Video

Omarosa claims White House shunned her for being a black woman

In a revealing clip released by CBS, while talking on "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition," Omarosa claims that she was shunned by White House officials because she is a black woman. She also spoke out about a potential tell-all book and what she really thinks of Trump's tweeting.

Omarosa Manigult Newman, the former White House official, will reportedly release another tape recording on Monday that includes multiple individuals "high up in the administration," PageSix reported on Thursday. 

Manigult Newman will appear on "The View," the report said. It is unclear who the individuals on the recording will be, the sources said.

Manigult Newman released her book, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House" last month, along with a series of recordings that included President Trump, Chief of Staff John Kelly and and Lara Trump (wife of son Eric Trump).

She resigned in December 2017 as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liason.

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman reportedly has stash of video, audio, texts and more to back up the claims made in her tell-all book.

The former reality television star first met Trump in 2004 when she appeared as a contestant on the first season of "The Apprentice."

Next week's "The View" lineup also includes Stormy Daniels, who plans to make a "big announcement," according to PageSix. 

The 'Special Report' All-Star panel weighs in on the feud between President Trump and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman. Video

White House on defense as Omarosa releases more recordings

Documentary filmmaker, Michael Moore, a known Trump critic, is also scheduled to appear next Friday ahead of his "Fahrenheit 11/9" release. 

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.