She wouldn't sell home to Trump fans -- now price is $100G lower

A California woman’s refusal to sell her family home to a Trump supporter may have cost her more than $100,000.

In March the woman placed her Sacramento-area home on the market for $625,000 with one stipulation: The buyer must not be a Trump supporter. She later took the home off the market for reasons that were not clear.

But now the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is being sold for less than $500,000, leaving some to wonder if the significantly lower price is at all related to the no-Trump-supporters demand, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The original ad, saying Trump backers need not apply, had some questioning its legality. The Fair Housing Act, prohibits race, religion, sex, and national original (among other classifications) from consideration in a transaction, but makes no mention of political affiliation. Yet one lawyer claimed the stipulation was a violation of a potential buyer’s First Amendment rights.

The woman was nevertheless adamant, telling CBS Sacramento: “When you’re talking about principles, morals, and ethics, it’s very, very deep.”

Now the home’s most current listing is under a different real estate agent and makes no mention of any special “restrictions,” the Sacramento Bee reported.

Ryan Lundquist, the real estate blogger who first mentioned the sale on Twitter on Thursday, suggested the reduced price had more to do with the original asking price being too high than with a reaction to the woman's demand.

“[I]t looks like it was priced like it was remodeled, when it really wasn’t,” Lundquist told the Bee, adding: “I’ve never met a buyer that said, ‘I’m only gonna buy if the seller voted for Bernie (Sanders).’ … People just don’t say that.”