Trump urges Secretary of State Pompeo to cancel North Korea trip

President Trump has urged Secretary of State Pompeo to not go to North Korea next week.

Trump, in a series of tweets said: "I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

"Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)," he added.

Trump concluded, "Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.