19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting during 2016 election

Nineteen foreign nationals have been charged with illegal voting in the 2016 election, the Justice Department said Friday.

The defendants are from numerous countries, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria and Germany.

Some of them were charged in an indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Wilmington, N.C. They were accused of filing a false claim of citizenship in order to register, and then voting.

Others were charged separately for illegally voting.

They are:

Jose Cruz Solano-Rodriguez, age 41, of Mexico

Guadalupe Espinosa-Pena, age 63, of Mexico

Sarah Emilia Silverio-Polanco, age 35, of the Dominican Republic

Elizabeth Nene Amachaghi, age 44, of Nigeria

Maria Rufina Castillo-Boswell, age 31, of Philippines

Dora Maybe Damatta-Rodriguez, age 64, of Panama

Elvis David Fullerton, age 54, of Grenada

Olive Agatha Martin, age 71, of Guyana

Kaoru Sauls, age 54, of Japan

Jose Jaime Ramiro-Torres, age 52, of El Salvador

Juan Francisco Landeros-Mireles, age 64, of Mexico

Alessandro Cannizzaro, age 46, of Italy

Dieudonne Soifils, age 71, of Haiti

Hyo Suk George, age 69, of Korea

Merius Jean, age 54, of Haiti

Rosemarie Angelika Harris, age 60, of Germany

Daniel Tadeusz Romanowski, age 39, of Poland

Diana Patricia Franco-Rodriguez, age 26, of Mexico

Ramon Esteban Paez-Jerez, age 58, of Dominican Republic

The Justice Department said the grand jury also returned an indictment against a 20th person, 66-year-old Denslo Allen Paige, with aiding and abetting another defendant, Espinosa-Pena, in falsely claiming United States citizenship in order to register to vote.

The announcement comes amid an intense debate at the state level over voter fraud and efforts by Republican lawmakers to impose new voter ID restrictions.

The cases are being investigated by a taskforce in North Carolina led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations, and assisted by Enforcement Removal Operations, and the Department of State - Diplomatic Security Service.