'Manhattan Madam' Kristin Davis reveals what Mueller grand jury asked her in Russia probe

Kristin Davis, the former "Manhattan Madam" who's friends with Trump ally Roger Stone, detailed her experience of being questioned in front of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury in the Russia investigation.

Davis, a friend and business partner of Stone, told Martha MacCallum on Fox News' "The Story" Monday night she didn't know of "any wrongdoing" between the Trump campaign and Russia, adding that Stone told her the truth about his relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

READ MORE OF FOX NEWS' COVERAGE OF THE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

"What [Stone] did discuss was that he did not have any direct communications with Julian Assange," said Davis in reference to the batch of leaked Democratic National Committee emails that WikiLeaks published in July 2016.

Davis, 43, added that she thought Mueller's grand jury was "legitmiately investigating whether collusion happened," and that the jurors questioned her about Stone's Aug. 21, 2016 tweet, in which he foreshadowed possibly forthcoming information on Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Less than two months later, on Oct. 7, WikiLeaks released a batch of Podesta's hacked emails.

Davis said Stone's tweet is "often misconstrued," but clarified "he was referring to Uranium One." She said it wasn't referring to the "colossal event that happened."

URANIUM ONE DEAL: WHAT TO KNOW

"Julian Assange went on CNN and said there is something coming out. And so, the world was waiting," Davis said of the WikiLeaks dump. "So, you could, you know, make a reasonable assumption with a set of facts what that would be."

Of the grand jury, Davis noted she felt that the jury and prosecutors, who now have known each other for months, "seem to be joking and [having] a fun sort of camaraderie" when they're in a room together, which she described as "concerning."



TRUMP FLOATS POSSIBILITY OF TAKING OVER MUELLER PROBE: 'I CAN GO IN AND I COULD DO WHATEVER, I COULD RUN IT IF I WANT'

"There's nobody there to present another set of facts and that also is concerning to me," she added.

Davis spent four months in New York's Riker's Island prison for running a prostitution ring with 10,000 clients, which the former madam has claimed included the discgraced ex-Gov. Eliot Spitzer.

Released in 2008, Davis met Stone on a radio show and he encouraged her to run for governor — a race she lost.

She has since maintained her relationship with Stone, who is the godfather of her young son. She said the three of them split a duplex in New York City.

Davis has said she didn't work with Stone in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Stone said Davis "has no knowledge of Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration, or any other illegal activity on my part."

Davis is one of about a half dozen of Stone's associates to be contacted by Mueller's office.

Fox News' Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.