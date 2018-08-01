Mueller responds to Trump attorneys' request for parameters of potential interview

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finally responded to a letter from President Trump's outside attorneys about what the scope and format of a potential interview would be, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News on Wednesday.

The president’s legal team has been trying to narrow the scope of the questions. Mueller has agreed to have some questions answered in writing – and some he wants answered out loud.

The final details have not been nailed down yet. A source told Fox News, “There is a long way to go.”

While the Trump legal team's current posture is still not to have the president sit for an interview with Mueller, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News, “never say never.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.