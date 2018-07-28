Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Democrats

Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'

Associated Press
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., gestures as he nominates Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., gestures as he nominates Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 26, 2016.  (Reuters)

Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Citing a statement from Lewis' office, WSB-TV reports that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was "resting comfortably" in a hospital Saturday night for "routine observation."

The statement says Lewis expects to be released Sunday.

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening but did not attend.

 