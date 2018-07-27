New footage shows ex-Obama adviser following woman around DC metro and taking upskirt photos

Newly released surveillance footage of a 2016 scandal shows the moment a former senior official under the Obama administration was caught following a woman around on the D.C. Metro and taking a picture her up her skirt.

William Mendoza, an Education Department official serving as executive director of the White House initiative on American Indian and Alaska Native Education, resigned after being arrested and charged with attempted voyeurism in November 2016.

He reportedly was caught on a surveillance camera attempting to take the indecent photos during a probe by the Metro Police Transit Department.

New footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows the moment Mendoza followed an unsuspecting woman around the D.C. Metro on July 5, 2016.

He is seen closing trailing the woman with his phone in his hand. Mendoza follows her across a platform and even slows down to wait for her at the turnstiles. At one point he follows the woman up an escalator; a light can be seen coming from his phone, which he quickly attempts to put in his pocket.

The married father plead guilty in January 2017 was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and a $100 fine.

Despite only pleading guilty to one count, Mendoza was allegedly accused of attempting to take upskirt photos at least four times on his government-issued phone in July 2016 but resigned before the Obama administration could complete its probe into his conduct.

