House votes to repeal ObamaCare's medical device tax

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to repeal the controversial medical device tax created by former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law.

“The House just voted to repeal Obamacare’s Medical Device Tax,” House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted. “This bipartisan legislation will make healthcare more affordable and ensure Americans have access to the most innovative life-saving and life-improving medical technology.”

The measure passed 283-132. The Senate would need to pass it before it could be signed into law by President Trump, who supports a repeal.

The medical device tax was designed to help pay for the health care overhaul, which has expanded coverage for millions of people. It is imposed on equipment like artificial hearts and X-ray machines, but not items used by individuals, like glasses.

It went into effect in 2013 but Congress had temporarily suspended it until 2020.

Opponents of the repeal effort say taxes the law imposed on many branches of the health care industry were outweighed by the added customers the law has created.

Supporters of repeal -- including Democrats from states where the devices are made -- say the tax drives up companies' expenses and stifles innovation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.