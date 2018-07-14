Expand / Collapse search
Thousands protest Trump's 'bigotry' in Scotland; police hunt for paraglider protester who breached no-fly-zone

Protesters with colorful signs gather outside Trump's golf resort in western Scotland on Saturday.  (AP)

A bevy of anti-Trump protests broke out in Scotland on Saturday, with thousands marching in the country's capital of Edinburgh and several protesting within earshot of guests at Trump's exclusive Turnberry golf resort.

Meanwhile, police continued to hunt for a paraglider who breached a no-fly zone Friday to fly a protest banner over the resort in western Scotland, where Trump is staying with First Lady Melania.

Footage of the episode posted by environmental group Greenpeace appeared to show the paraglider flying low and almost directly above President Trump and his Secret Service detail. 

A paraglider buzzed President Trump and his Secret Service detail in western Scotland on Friday.  (AP)

"Trump-Gonnae No Dae That."

- Protester's sign outside Trump's Turnberry golf resort

The drama, which comes on the heels of similar widespread demonstrations in London on Friday, was unfolding as Trump prepares for Monday's high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

A dozen demonstrators were staging a protest picnic on the beach in front of the Trump Turnberry resort, chanting "Trump is a racist! Trump is a liar!" as other hotel guests played golf just 100 yards away.

Police patrol near Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted that he will hopefully have time to play golf during his visit to Scotland. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Police on horseback provide security at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in western Scotland.  (AP)

Some protesters in Turnberry carried colorful signs, including one reading "Trump-Gonnae No Dae That," and another saying "Off Yego with a Trumpety Trump." Another said flatly: "Not today, Satan."

Separating the protesters from the golf course was a line of police, some on horses. Snipers were also perched atop a nearby tower overlooking the vast property. The resort is one of two golf hotels owned by Trump in Scotland.

Protestors on the A77 protest against the visit by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, near Turnberry, Scotland, Saturday July 14, 2018. Trump has long professed a special connection to Scotland, the land of his mother's birth. He owns two championship-level golf resorts in the country, including the seaside Turnberry. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Protesters took aim at President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy on Saturday as well.  (AP)

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, thousands of demonstrators made their way to the Meadows, a park in the Scottish capital where a giant balloon depicting President Trump as an angry orange baby is floating in the air.

Police estimated the number of people gathering outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh for the start of the demonstration at up to 3,000.

It took two hours for the march to weave its way through the city Saturday, much to the amusement of tourists and motorists, who beeped their horns in support.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he plays golf, at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. A dozen demonstrators have staged a protest picnic on the beach in front of the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland where President Donald Trump is spending the weekend with the first lady. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

President Trump waves as he golfs on Saturday in western Scotland.  (AP)

The anti-Trump carnival spirit, complete with a choir, bagpiper and tambourine band, continued at the park with more speeches, poetry readings and music.

New Yorker Ibis Robinson, who has lived in Scotland for years, told the AP she came to stand up against "the hatred and bigotry against anyone who isn't white."

"There's no way I'm going back," the 61-year-old said. "Even if he's only there for four years, every four years we have an election and there are 67 million people who support him, so what are the chances that this is the end? That's the worrisome thing."

A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and on the heels of ruptures in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The "Baby Trump" balloon, pictured here in London, reappeared in Scotland on Saturday.  (AP)

The Scottish protests bore a resemblence to the widespread protsts in London on Friday, when thousands crammed the streets of the British capital to vent their anger over Trump's first official visit to Britain. Those protests also featured the "Baby Donald" balloon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gregg Re is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @gregg_re.