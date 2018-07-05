Trump claims Maxine Waters' IQ in 'mid-60s,' slams 'fake Pocahontas' Elizabeth Warren in rally to unseat Jon Tester

President Trump was holding a rally in Montana Thursday night as part of his effort to oust Sen. Jon Tester, one of his most bitter political opponents -- but the president took time to rail against several other big-name critics.

Speaking at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Trump said "it's time to retire" Tester, a red-state Democrat. He added that Democrats "actually got their ass kicked" in 2016, drawing racuous applause as he proceeded to taunt such varied targets as The New York Times, Rep. Maxine Waters and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"Pocahontas, to you I apologize," Trump said. "To the fake Pocahontas, I won't apologize."

He then joked that he would pull out a heritage kit during a hypothetical presidential debate with Warren and slowly toss it at her, "hoping it doesn't hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs probably two ounces."

Warren has long been accused of falsely claiming she is of Native American heritage to help in securing jobs, including one as a Harvard law professor.

Trump also took another dig at California Rep. Maxine Waters, whom he called "the new leader" of the Democratic party.

"Democrats want anarchy," Trump said, saying they would allow gangs like MS-13 "run wild" in America. "And they don't know who they're playing with, folks.

"I said it the other day, yes, [Maxine Waters] is a low-IQ individual. Honestly, she's somewhere in the mid-60s, I believe," Trump added.

Tester -- the main target of the rally -- outraged the White House after he released disputed accusations that derailed the nomination of White House physician Ronny Jackson to be Veteran Affairs secretary earlier this year, leading Trump to demand Tester's resignation.

"Jon Tester doesn't share your values," Trump said at Thursday's rally. "He showed his true colors with his shameful, dishonest attacks on a great man -- a friend of mine."

Trump highlighted Tester's opposition to his travel ban and Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

He then commented on the woman escorted down from the Statue of Liberty yesterday following an anti-ICE protest.

"You saw that clown yesterday on the Statue of Liberty?" Trump asked. "You see the guys that went up there? I wouldn't have done it. I would've said, 'Let's get some nets and wait until she comes down.'"

Trump also touted his progress with North Korea and vowed to get tough with NATO at this week's summit in Brussels, saying members of the alliance aren't paying enough towards their own security and are relying excessively on the U.S.

Trump was in Montana supporting State Auditor Matt Rosendale, who recently won the state's Senate GOP primary and will face off against Tester in November. Polls show that Tester holds about a seven-point lead over Rosendale, even though Trump carried Montana by more than 20 points in 2016.

Before Trump spoke, Rosendale praised Trump for being a "voice for the unborn" and promised to support pro-life causes if elected -- particularly notable comments given expectations that Trump will soon nominate a conservative justice to the Supreme Court.

Tester's seat is one of a handful that Republicans are hoping to flip as they hold onto a narrow majority in the Senate.

Donald Trump Jr. kicked off the Tester tongue-lashing early on in the evening, before his father took the stage.

Calling the Democrat "two-faced Tester," Trump Jr. touted his own love of hunting before drawing a pointed contrast with the long-serving Montana Democrat.

"Jon Tester ... only started buying hunting tags when the GOP called him out for not being a hunter," Trump Jr. said to cheers.

Waters' more vocal calls for public pushback against Trump officials has riled up her base of supporters, although the Democratic leadership has pushed back. "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere," Waters said last month.