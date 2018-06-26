Rep. Joe Crowley defeated in Democratic primary upset
Congressman Joe Crowley, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus who was thought by some to be a future Speaker of the House, suffered a shocking primary defeat in New York's 14th House District.
Crowley's vanquisher was 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bernie Sanders supporter who has never held elected office -- but did procure the endorsement of several left-wing groups, including MoveOn and the Democratic Socialists of America.
