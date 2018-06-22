White House donates food from congressional picnic to Walter Reed, official says

The White House donated some of the food readied for the recently-canceled White House congressional picnic to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, a rep for first lady Melania Trump confirmed Friday.

All perishable items meant for the outing were given to the center, the first lady's Communication Director, Stephanie Grisham, told Fox News.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO STOP FAMILY SEPARATIONS AT BORDER

Any remaining non-perishable food is at the White House and will be saved for a later event.

President Trump on Wednesday called off the picnic amid the ongoing immigration crisis surrounding the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy. The policy aims to prosecute all illegal border crossings and has led to migrant children being separated from their parents, sparking widespread criticism.

“It didn’t feel exactly right to me,” he said at the time.

IMMIGRATION FIGHT IS NO PICNIC: REPS BRAWL, DEMS JEER AND COPS SEARCH FOR TRUMP-ACCOSTING INTERN

The same day, the president signed an executive order that permitted children to remain with their parents after getting caught crossing the U.S. border.

