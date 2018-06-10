Kim Jong Un reportedly arrives in Singapore for summit with Trump

A motorcade presumably transporting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un headed to the St. Regis Hotel in Singapore on Sunday in advance of Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier, a plane presumably carrying the North Korean leader landed in Singapore amid huge security precautions on the city-state island.

Kim and Trump are set to meet Tuesday in what's shaping up to be one of the most unusual summits in modern history.

Despite the initial high stakes of a meeting meant to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, the talks have been portrayed by Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know-each-other meeting.

He has also raised the possibility of further summits.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.