Trump lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

President Trump marked his second Memorial Day as commander-in-chief with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, saluting those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The president stood alongside Defense Secretary Jim Mattis during the somber ceremony across the Potomac River from the nation's capital.

Trump, ahead of the ceremony, suggested that “those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud of how well our country is doing today,” touting the economy and record-low unemployment numbers.

"Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!" Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.