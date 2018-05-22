Sinkhole appears on White House north lawn

A small sinkhole has begun to form on the north lawn of the White House this past week, and a reporter has been tracking its progression.

“This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day,” Voice of America reporter Steve Herman posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday,” Herman said. “It’s more than a foot long right now.”

A second sinkhole has formed right next to it.

The joke that Washington is a swamp has been widely shared among residents and those around the country, especially as it was used in the 2016 presidential campaign.

However, the nation's capital was built on a real swamp that could sink as much as six inches this century.

