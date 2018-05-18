Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles who plan to skip the White House Super Bowl visit

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
The Philadelphia Eagles won the franchise's first Super Bowl Sunday night -- but not every player will attend the traditional White House visit.

With the Super Bowl LII win, the Philadelphia Eagles get to take home the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy – and plan a visit to the White House.

An Eagles spokesman told the NFL Network the franchise is working on a June 5 visit. 

But not every player will attend the customary celebratory event in Washington, D.C. President Trump has infamously clashed with the NFL throughout his first year as president, lambasting players who knelt in protest during the national anthem. And some of his policy positions and rhetoric have angered athletes.

Multiple players for the New England Patriots skipped the White House visit last year after the team’s Super Bowl LI win.

Here’s a look at which Eagles players will not be visiting the White House this summer.

Malcolm Jenkins

NFL Football - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. - February 4, 2018 Philadelphia EaglesÕ Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthems before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC121AA87880

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins confirmed to a WTXF-TV reporter that he will not be visiting the White House.

"Some guys have dreamed about winning a championship and taking that trip to the White House and we're not going to deny that to anybody. But there are also a lot of guys who are passionate about not going," he said.

Jenkins raised his fist in protest during the national anthem throughout much of the 2017 season.

Chris Long

Feb 1, 2018; Bloomington, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at Mall of America. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports - 10580098

Even before the Eagles’ win, defensive end Chris Long told the “Pardon My Take” podcast that he would not visit the White House.

Last year, as a New England player, Long was among many players who skipped the visit to the White House when the Patriots won the Super Bowl. LeGarrette Blount, also a Patriots-turned-Eagles player, skipped last year’s White House visit as well.

Torrey Smith

Jan 30, 2018; Bloomington, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith during a press conference at the Mall of America in advance of Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 10576191

Prior to the Super Bowl game, wide receiver Torrey Smith vowed to skip the White House visit. He told reporters that players pay attention to Trump’s tweets and other news.

“We’re very informed about what goes on, and we’re trying to continue to educate ourselves,” Smith said, according to NJ.com. “It’s pretty special to have a group like that of folks that aren’t just socially conscious, but folks who genuinely care about people and care about learning more.”

When it comes to the protests, Smith has stressed that players are “not protesting the anthem,” but instead engaging in a “protest during the anthem.”

“I understand why people are mad or may be offended when someone takes a knee,” he said. 

Smith is now with the Carolina Panthers.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.