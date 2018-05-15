Dem rep rips Pelosi for undermining Trump impeachment push

A Democratic lawmaker who has tirelessly campaigned for President Trump's impeachment blasted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday for undermining his effort.

Pelosi, in an interview with The Dallas Morning News, had said she wishes Democrats like Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, would not make impeaching Trump a rallying cry.



"We have elections," she said. "Go vote if it's a policy thing and a behavior thing. I don't know if you can get impeached for being a jerk, but if we did, this guy would be long gone. But that's not unifying."

But Green, who has spearheaded the push to impeach Trump, criticized Pelosi, saying that reducing Trump to a jerk “trivializes the impact of his bigoted policies on Jews, Latinos, African-Americans, women and the LGBTQ community.”

“Trivializing his bigotry also allows Trump supporters to hypothesize that while Trump may be an objectionable jerk he is not an impeachable bigot, which is not true,” he said in a statement.

Green went on to say that Trump is “the quintessential person that impeachment was designed for.”

The House overwhelmingly rejected an impeachment resolution by Green in December, and again in January shortly after Trump was reported to have callled some African and Latin American countries as “s---hole” countries. Both were comfortably rejected by the House, although 66 Democrats voted against the motion to table the January effort.

DEMOCRATIC REP. AL GREEN INTRODUCES ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST TRUMP -- AGAIN



Last month, Pelosi told reporters that talk of impeachment is a "gift" to Republicans, and urged Democrats to instead focus on promoting policies that help address the needs of everyday Americans.



The New York Times reported recently that ahead of the November midterms, Republicans are using the Democratic push for impeachment as a way to energize conservatives -- warning of a “coup” from the anti-Trump left.



Earlier this month, Pelosi told Politico that impeachment was popular in her district, but that she still didn’t support it: “I’m not walking away from impeachment for political reasons and I’m not walking toward it for political reasons. I just think it’s divisive and I think what we should do is always try to unify.”